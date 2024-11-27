OTS: The largest payers of income tax this year

Bratislava, November 27 (TASR/OTS) - The Slovak company EU Poultry s.r.o. paid corporate income tax in the amount of more than 3.5 million euros for the fiscal year 2023. Among meat processors and meat product producers, it is the largest payer of this direct tax in Slovakia.



EU Poultry thus ranked among the top one hundred companies that reported payment of corporate income tax according to data from the FinStat portal and published financial statements. At the same time, it is the first payer of corporate income tax among food companies that process meat and meat products and the fourth overall among all Slovak food producers.



EU Poultry s.r.o. is a long-standing member of the Union of Poultry Producers of Slovakia, and last year it became the largest poultry processor in our country. The increase in net turnover by almost 50% year-on-year, to over 158 million euros, secured the company a place in the top seven of the largest food producers in our country.



“We have been doing business in Slovakia for the eighth year and we intend to continue our investment plans, including the launch of a new plant. We are already creating 300 jobs in production and administration, and we will create over 300 more in the new factory,” confirmed Dmytro Borodavka, CEO and founder of EU Poultry s.r.o., and emphasized: “We realize that we are not only part of the business environment, but also of society and the community as such. We try to support education by cooperating with the academic sphere, as well as vulnerable groups of the population. We help the APPA Foundation and this year we also became a partner of the SENIOR FRIENDLY event.”



About EU Poultry s.r.o.

We are a Slovak company, a specialist in the processing and distribution of high-quality chicken meat and meat products. We supply products to 22 European countries. Annually, we process more than 40 thousand tons of poultry meat. In the year 2023, we achieved revenues of more than 158 million euros. Our production and storage facilities have been located near the village of Horné Saliby since 2017. We creates almost 300 jobs. We are a member of the Slovak Poultry Union. You can find EU Poultry s.r.o. at https://poultryeu.eu/ and also on social networks like. YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn.





