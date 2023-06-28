Parliament Concludes Final Regular Session of Electoral Term

Bratislava, June 28 (TASR) - Parliament on Wednesday concluded the last regular session of this electoral term, as there are no sessions planned for July and August due to the summer break and a snap election will be held on September 30.

Only one session has been scheduled to take place following the break, but it will be only of a ceremonial nature, as it will take place on September 1, which marks Constitution Day - a national holiday in the country.

Although no regular sessions are set to take place, Parliament can still hold extraordinary sessions, and one of these, with a no-confidence motion in Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar on its agenda, has been convened for July 4.

MPs concluded the session on Wednesday via a vote despite the fact that it was supposed to continue on Thursday. The motion was submitted by Smer-SD MP Boris Susko, who argued that the process of assigning items to the agenda of the ongoing session had become too chaotic.