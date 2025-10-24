Parliament Inquorate, Fails to Open Session on Dismissal of Minister Migal

Bratislava, 24 October (TASR) – The special emergency session of Parliament on the proposal to dismiss Samuel Migal (independent) from the post of Minister of Investment, Regional Development and Informatization was not opened even on the fourth attempt on Friday.



Legislators tried twice on Thursday (23 October) and twice on Friday, but on none of these occasions was the chamber quorate.

During the final attempt, only 48 lawmakers were present, while at least 76 are required. The proposal is therefore expected to be included in the agenda of the next regular parliamentary session.



The session was initiated by the opposition Progressive Slovakia party, which criticises Migal for poor utilisation of EU funds, their freezing for towns and municipalities, and especially for the public procurement process concerning the delivery of IT solutions for the Slovensko.sk online platform.



The Investment Minister insists that he has thoroughly explained all circumstances surrounding the criticised tender.

He also stated that he was prepared to defend the agenda related to the public procurement for IT solutions for Slovensko.sk at the special emergency session.