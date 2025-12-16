Pellegrini and Milanovic to Watch EU Talks Closely amid Key Decisions

Bratislava, 16 December (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini and his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic will closely monitor this week's talks between European leaders, with Milanovic stating that the European Union faces major decisions and Pellegrini describing the agenda as very important, according to their statements after meeting at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava on Tuesday.



The two heads of state also confirmed that Croatia and Slovakia enjoy friendly relations.



"I spoke with the president about various current issues. We discussed the situation in Ukraine and the current state of negotiations between the United States, Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but we also discussed what Wednesday's (17 December) meeting of the European Council will look like and what stances will be presented by the individual prime ministers or presidents of member states.

The agenda of tomorrow's European Council is very important, and we'll be watching very closely how all this turns out," said Pellegrini.



He added that he'd confirmed for Milanovic that for Slovakia, enlarging the European Union to include Western Balkan countries is a major priority. According to Pellegrini, both heads of state also share an interest in ending the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.



"Of course, our view, and I believe also that of the president, is very pragmatic. We perceive reality and often have to note that some EU-member states and top EU representatives often give Ukraine false promises or promises they know in advance are unrealistic," he said.



Regarding proposals that Ukraine should give up parts of its territory, both presidents agreed that this is a sovereign decision for Ukraine. "We have no moral or ethical right to give such advice," said Milanovic.



According to Pellegrini, it is up to Ukraine to weigh up its options and capabilities. "In the current situation, we need to act very pragmatically and try to reach an agreement as soon as possible to stop this war, to stop the killing, and to find a diplomatic solution at the negotiating table that will be acceptable to both Russia and Ukraine, so that we can then focus more on the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine rather than on armaments," said Pellegrini.



Both presidents confirmed that relations between Slovakia and Croatia are very good and friendly. "The dialogue between the two countries is truly lively. It isn't merely formal, but has substance and quality, as befits two friendly nations," stated Pellegrini.



He pointed out that bilateral trade has exceeded one billion euros for the second year in a row, with an increase of more than 14 percent last year. He recalled that Croatia is also a significant tourism destination for Slovaks and an important country in terms of diversifying energy sources.



Milanovic likewise stated that relations between the two countries, both at the personal and institutional level, are very good.

He praised the Slovak leadership, which he said uses common sense and holds firm views. He confirmed that he spoke to Pellegrini mainly about the upcoming meeting of the EU Council.

In this context, he said he would also hold a brief meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD).