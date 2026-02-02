Pellegrini and Pavel Will Jointly Open Slovak and Czech Winter Olympics Houses

Prague, 2 February (TASR-correspondent) - Czech President Petr Pavel and Slovak head of state Peter Pellegrini will attend the opening of the Winter Olympics in Milan and jointly open the Czech and Slovak Houses there, the Czech President's Office announced on Monday.

The Czech president will travel to Italy with his wife Eva, who will accompany him throughout the entire programme. On Friday [6 February], after arriving in Milan, he and Pellegrini will officially open the Czech House before attending the women's ice-hockey match between the Czech Republic and Switzerland. According to Prague Castle, the Czech presidential couple will also attend a gala reception and, in the evening, the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

"On Saturday, 7 February, the president of the [Czech] Republic and his wife, along with the president of the Slovak Republic, will open the Slovak House," added Pavel's office.