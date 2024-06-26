Pellegrini in Czech Republic: Some Time Must Pass Before Resuming Negotiations

Prague, June 26 (TASR-correspondent) - Some time must pass before inter-governmental negotiations can be resumed, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini said following his meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague, with both of them expressing a hope that this will eventually happen.

The Czech president stated that during their talks they found out that their opinions are not that different even on matters at issue. They agreed on direct communication and would like to introduce new forms of cooperation, TASR has learnt from its special correspondent in Prague.

Pellegrini emphasised that he supports Pavel's words that some political opinions and differing views on a specific matter cannot threaten or worsen the relationship between the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Pellegrini characterised Pavel's opinions on the situation in Ukraine as very pragmatic, sober and corresponding to the reality. According to him, the Czech president as an expert in the military field knows what he is talking about.

Pellegrini noted Slovakia with its production capacities will significantly contribute to the success of Czech ammunition activity. "Slovakia has boosted production in its factories, where ammunition of the required calibres is produced or refurbished," said Pellegrini, adding that a significant portion of the ammunition to be provided to Ukraine based on the Czech initiative will be refurbished in Slovak production plants.

The Slovak president accentuated that the first foreign trip to the Czech Republic was not just a matter of course for him. "It was an attempt to send a very clear signal that the relations between Slovakia and the Czech Republic are at the highest possible level and that there aren't states and nations in the vicinity that call each other brotherly," stated Pellegrini.

Pellegrini informed Pavel that the situation in the Slovak society following the assassination attempt on Premier Robert Fico is still very tense, adding that one of his first missions will be to ease this tension. He also thanked Czech Cabinet members for gradually visiting their Slovak counterparts.

Pavel proposed new forms of cooperation to Pellegrini. These would include, for example, joint trips to events of the Visegrad Four (Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary), Bucharest Nine or NATO, joint participation in various cultural or sports events and expanding cooperation with the young generation - they would like to address students in both countries.

Pellegrini is paying his first foreign visit in office to the Czech Republic on Wednesday. After the lunch, organised by Pavel in honour of his Slovak counterpart, Pellegrini is scheduled to meet Vice-chair of the upper house of the Czech Parliament Jiri Drahos and lower house Chair Marketa Pekarova Adamova. He will conclude his official visit to Prague by meeting with Czech Premier Petr Fiala.