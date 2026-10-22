Pellegrini Meets CERN Director-General Thomson at Presidential Palace

Bratislava, 22 October (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini met CERN Director-General Mark Thomson at the Presidential Palace on Thursday, praising the contributions made by Slovak scientists and companies towards the organisation's achievements.



"CERN shows what can be achieved through cooperation between scientists from different countries. From the creation of the web to technologies originally developed for particle research that now help doctors carry out medical examinations. Thanks to this, research at CERN brings tangible benefits to the lives of each and every one of us," posted Pellegrini on social media.



"I'm proud that Slovak scientists and companies are also contributing to these achievements. I hope that more young Slovak women and men will have the opportunity to take part in research and that, upon returning home, they'll find opportunities to use their knowledge and experience to develop our country," added the president.



Thomson is visiting Slovakia to take part in a meeting of the advisory body of the Restricted European Committee for Future Accelerators (RECFA), which is taking place in Bratislava. The programme includes an assessment of the state of particle physics in Slovakia, covering research, education, infrastructure and international cooperation. Thomson will also visit the Slovak Academy of Sciences and meet Education Minister Tomas Drucker (Voice-SD).



The European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN), based in Geneva, was established in 1954 and is the leading international organisation for research into elementary particles and the structure of matter. Slovakia has been a CERN member since 1993.