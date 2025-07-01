Pellegrini: Slovak-Croatian Talks Underway on Use of Krk LNG Terminal

Zagreb/Bratislava, 1 July (TASR-correspondent) – A dialogue is underway between Slovakia and Croatia regarding the potential use of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal on the island of Krk, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini announced at a press conference in Zagreb on Tuesday.



TASR learnt the news from its special correspondent.



The talks come as Slovakia finds itself without stable gas and oil supplies, following the suspension of transit through Ukraine.



Pellegrini and Croatian President Zoran Milanovic agreed that it is crucial to prevent excessive price inflation, particularly as NATO countries plan to increase their defence spending.

Both leaders emphasized that Slovakia and Croatia should focus first on fulfilling existing capability commitments as NATO members — essentially, completing and enhancing the military capacities they already have.



„If our governments — in Slovakia and Croatia — are to invest more in defense, they should primarily support domestic industries and make full use of national production capacities,” the Slovak president stated.



Pellegrini also took objection to comparisons of Slovakia to Hungary - underlining that Slovakia has not blocked any major conclusions of the European Council and has supported all 17 EU sanctions packages against Russia.

Slovakia, he said, supports a swift end to the war in Ukraine through peace negotiations.



While Pellegrini acknowledged certain areas of alignment with Hungary - especially in foreign policy views - he stressed that the two countries differ on many other issues.

Both nations, however, share a commitment to defending their national interests.



Regarding the war in Ukraine, Pellegrini called on EU leaders to take the initiative and meet with representatives of the Russian Federation to begin a dialogue aimed at ending the conflict as soon as possible.

At present, he said, any negotiations on a temporary ceasefire appear to depend on discussions between the United States and Russia.

