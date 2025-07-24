Pellegrini Urges Health Minister to Oversee Legal Rescue Tender Closely

Bratislava, 24 July (TASR) – President Peter Pellegrini has called on Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice–SD) to ensure that the ambulance service tender process complies fully with the law, TASR learnt on Thursday.



The President's Office issued the statement in response to a letter from the Doctors Trade Union Association (LOZ).



The Health Ministry stated that the selection process will be conducted properly, transparently and in line with the established terms.



"President Pellegrini has asked the Health Minister to ensure that the ambulance service tender is carried out in accordance with the relevant laws and legislative rules of the Slovak Republic," the President's Office noted.



The ministry insists it has adhered strictly to current legislation throughout the entire process.

It also emphasised its commitment to fully observe all legal and procedural regulations during the tender.



"We guarantee legality, equal access and objectivity throughout the process. The artificially created hysteria is aimed at scaring the public in an unprecedented and unnecessary manner, which the ministry, including Minister Sasko, firmly and resolutely rejects," said ministry spokesperson Veronika Danicova.



In its letter, LOZ urged Pellegrini to ensure that the public procurement process for ambulance service licences is transparent and professional.

The association expressed concern over the lack of information and the growing non-transparency of the tender.



The tender concerns the operation of 344 ground ambulance stations and seven helicopter emergency medical service units.