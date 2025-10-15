PM Fico Stands Behind Kotlar, Considers Him Decent and Honest Person

Bratislava, 15 October (TASR) – Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) continues to support Peter Kotlar, the government’s proxy tasked with reviewing the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a post Fico published on social media on Wednesday.



The Prime Minister stated that not even the launch of a criminal investigation will change his stance, describing Kotlar as an honourable and decent person.



„If the entire governing coalition were made up of people like Kotlar, who persistently and determinedly follow their convictions, it would last 100 years,” Fico remarked.



He also noted that individuals in his circle have either died or suffered serious health issues after vaccination, although he admitted he could not confirm whether their vaccination was the cause.



On Wednesday, the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Bratislava confirmed the launch of criminal proceedings over the alleged spreading of a fearmongering message with respect to Kotlar’s statements.

Earlier that day, the opposition Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party announced that criminal proceedings had begun concerning Kotlar’s questioning of the safety and efficacy of mRNA vaccines.

SaS had filed a criminal complaint against him in March.



Kotlar also received support from parliamentary vice-chair Tibor Gaspar (Smer-SD).