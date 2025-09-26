PM Fico Thanks Every Legislator Who Voted for Changes to Constitution

Prime Minister Robert Fico at a press conference after the passing of changes to the Slovak Constitution on Friday, 26 September 2025 (photo by TASR)

Bratislava, 26 September (TASR) – Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) welcomes the passing of the government-sponsored amendment to the Slovak Constitution with about a dozen votes from the opposition, calling it a historic step and the forging of a "barrier against progressivism".



Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Fico expressed gratitude to all the MPs who supported the changes, stating that Smer-SD applied pressure for the amendment and spoke to "influential people".



"This is a shield that we have created. It can serve as an example for other countries. Liberalism and progressivism are destroying Europe. Let us be proud of what we've achieved.

This is Slovakia’s victory, not a victory for Smer. Slovakia has shown Europe and the world that we are here, just as we were centuries ago, and that we can say that we won't let Brussels tell us that there is a third, fourth or fifth gender," said Fico.



The Prime Minister emphasised that the decision wasn't merely one made by the ruling coalition, but a sovereign Slovak one.

He argued that the vote demonstrated the importance of the fact that the ruling coalition doesn't have a constitutional majority. "It is important that the coalition always seeks cooperation with the opposition to reach a compromise of value," he added.



Fico believes that Smer-SD has shown itself to be a leader on value-based issues, highlighting the unity of the party's parliamentary caucus.

He also thanked the leaders of the other coalition parties – the Slovak National Party and Voice-Social Democracy – as well as the opposition MPs who voted in favour.



He noted that he's personally called Christian Democratic leader Milan Majersky to thank him.

"I understand that his family isn't in the same situation as that of Smer-SD, but they did everything they could to ensure that this important value-based constitutional amendment was passed," he said.

He also thanked MPs from the 'Slovakia', For the People, and Christian Union alliance, although he was unsure what motivated their decision to support the amendment. He reiterated that Smer-SD applied pressure through its public statements.



Fico also supported the decision to move the vote from Thursday (25 September) to Friday morning, explaining that MP Jan Blchac (Voice-SD) could not attend on Thursday due to health reasons.

Earlier on Friday, Parliament approved a constitutional amendment that defines the existence of only two genders – male and female – in the Slovak Constitution and also introduces a constitutional guarantee of equal pay for men and women for the same work.

The legislation further regulates child adoption and the educational process.

According to its proponents, the aim is to strengthen Slovakia’s sovereignty in matters of values and cultural-ethical issues. Its critics maintain that the changes breach international law and will restrict human rights in Slovakia.

Out of the 99 MPs present, 90 voted in favour, seven opposed the proposal, two didn't vote and none abstained.