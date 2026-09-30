PM Fico to Head Environment Ministry on Temporary Basis

Bratislava, 30 September (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini officially dismissed Environment Minister Tomas Taraba (an SNS nominee) from office on Wednesday, after Parliament passed a vote of no confidence in Taraba on Tuesday (29 September), and decided that the Environment Ministry will be headed in a temporary capacity by Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD).



"The Slovak Constitution states that parliament may also pass a vote of no confidence in an individual member of the government. In such a case, the president dismisses the member of the government. I have therefore carried out my constitutional duty today and dismissed you from the office that you have held until now," Pellegrini told Taraba. He noted that the dismissal of a minister by parliament had occurred for only the second time in Slovakia, 33 years after the first instance.



According to Pellegrini, any period in public office is truly tested only by time. It is only from the distance of years that it becomes clear whether the measures adopted, managerial and political decisions, and projects launched were of a high quality or not. "In your case as well, time will tell to what extent you were successful in your post," the president told Taraba.



He also pointed to Taraba's return to Parliament. The head of state expressed hope that Taraba's work will help to improve Parliament's image in the eyes of voters and that, from a professional perspective, he will build on the work that he's carried out as minister.



As Pellegrini has not yet received a proposal from the prime minister to appoint a new environment minister, he entrusted Fico, in accordance with the relevant constitutional provisions, with managing the Environment Ministry on a temporary basis. "It will be for you to assess and subsequently decide which of the former minister's projects you will continue with and which you will not. I wish you success in continuing those which you are convinced are sound and will help to improve people's lives in our towns and municipalities, and in dealing with those about which you do not have the same certainty," said the president, who wished the prime minister every success in his new role and in implementing the government's programme, including in the area of the environment.



A total of 77 MPs voted in favour of Taraba's dismissal on Tuesday. The motion was pushed through by the opposition together with almost all MPs from the parliamentary caucus of the coalition Slovak National Party (SNS). An open dispute between SNS and its nominee Taraba had lasted for several months, with SNS criticising what it called a lack of substantive discussion on key materials being prepared by the ministry, citing zoning, wind farms and other projects. Taraba rejected the criticism, maintaining that he was doing his job as minister, "saving money and conducting transparent public procurement of an international nature".



The prime minister also sought to resolve the dispute. At SNS's request, he submitted a proposal to the president in mid-September to dismiss Taraba. Fico subsequently withdrew this proposal, however, citing developments in the situation, including a risk posed to maintaining a parliamentary majority and to the proper functioning of the government. SNS described the move as a breach of the coalition agreement. Smer-SD convened its party leadership on Wednesday to decide on its next steps in response to SNS's actions. The opposition is calling for early parliamentary elections.



Taraba is expected to return to Parliament. He had previously said that he was prepared to serve as an Independent MP in the House, supporting sound legislative proposals. In recent weeks, he also said that if he were dismissed, he would "respond accordingly" towards the government.



SNS has nominated current Deputy Environment Minister Filip Kuffa as the new environment minister. Kuffa held talks with the prime minister last week, later stating that the meeting was political in nature and that he would meet the prime minister again. Pellegrini noted at the end of August that if there were to be a change in the ministerial post, the replacement would have to be a stronger nominee. He also said that there are better-qualified people in Slovakia than Filip Kuffa.