Police: Masked Group Steals Jewellery from Bratislava Shopping Centre

Bratislava, 30 November (TASR) – A group of masked individuals stole jewellery on Sunday at a shopping centre near Bratislava's Zlaté Piesky and the police are searching for the perpetrators, Bratislava regional police spokesperson Katarina Bartosova told TASR.



The police received the burglary report after 6.00 p.m.. "Six individuals dressed in white overalls with covered faces entered the store, while one remained outside. Using axes, they smashed glass display cases and stole jewellery of as yet undetermined value before fleeing the scene," Bartosova said.



The police are calling on the public – especially people who were in the shopping centre or its vicinity at the time of the incident and may have seen the perpetrators – to contact them on the phone number 158, in person at any police station, or via a private message on social media.