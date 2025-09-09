Police: WWII Bomb Found in Centre of Bratislava Deactivated

Bratislava, 9 September (TASR) - A WWII bomb that was found during excavation work in the centre of Bratislava on Monday (8 September) was safely deactivated at 10.45 a.m. on Tuesday and will be subsequently transported to a designated location, the police have reported on a social network.

Residents can now return to surrounding buildings that were evacuated on Tuesday morning.

"There's no longer any danger in the evacuated area now, and residents of adjacent buildings can safely return to their homes and work," said the police.

The device was discovered on Monday evening during excavation work at a construction site near the intersection of Landererova and Culenova Streets. Police and bomb disposal experts were called to the scene. They determined that it was an aerial bomb from WWII. The area near the bomb was sealed off, and the police assured residents that they were not in any danger.

The police closed several roads in the centre of Bratislava to all traffic on Tuesday morning. This applied to Mlynske nivy, Kosicka, Pristavna from Plynarenska, Landererova, Pribinova and Dostojevskeho rad up to Krupkova Street. At the same time, they also closed the Apollo Bridge in both directions. Several public city transport lines were affected by restrictions as well.

