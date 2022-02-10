Former Foreign Affairs Minister Eduard Kukan Dies Aged 82

Bratislava, February 10 (TASR) – Former politician and career diplomat Eduard Kukan died at the age of 82 on Wednesday (February 9), Lenka Miller, spokeswoman for the Bratislava-based Comenius University has confirmed for TASR.

This news was first reported by noviny.sk website.

Kukan served at several Czechoslovak embassies in the past. He was Slovak foreign affairs minister three times. In addition, he served as both an MP and MEP. He taught at the International Law and International Relations Department of Comenius University’s Faculty of Law.