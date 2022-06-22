SaS Won’t Participate Again in Coalition Councils Due to Matovic’s Attacks

Bratislava, June 22 (TASR) – The governing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party has once again decided to stop attending coalition council meetings, party spokesman Ondrej Sprlak said on Wednesday, adding that the reason is the continuing attacks made by Finance Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO).



The party responded to Matovic’s statements that SaS was allegedly bargaining with the opposition. Prime Minister Eduard Heger (OLaNO) spoke on Tuesday (June 21) about the party’s return to coalition council sessions.

SaS denied negotiations with the opposition concerning the vote on the president [Zuzana Caputova’s] comments. “However, Igor Matovic’s attacks continue unabated. For this reason, too, we refuse to participate in the coalition council sessions again. Igor Matovic is only lying and doing so just after his MPs overrode the president’s veto with the fascists,” said the party.

Meanwhile, OLaNO expects the co-governing Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party to stop breaking up the Government and act as a constructive partner that will present its reservations at coalition council talks, MP Peter Kremsky (OLaNO) said on Wednesday in response to the SaS’ decision not to attend coalition council sessions.

“It’s unbelievable that this party has the courage to talk about some kind of attacks, when it has recently been almost constantly personally attacking Igor Matovic, among other things, for the fact that the OLaNO party is fulfilling its own and governmental commitments given to the people,” said OLaNO caucus head Michal Sipos.

Sipos finds it incomprehensible that SaS is challenging not only the whole concept of the family-policy reform and anti-inflation aid, but also tax cuts for workers, even though they have communicated this commitment for a long time. He regrets that SaS is behaving like an opposition in its own Government, and believes that the party will change its behaviour.