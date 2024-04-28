Polls: General Election in April Would Have Been Won by Robert Fico's Smer

Bratislava, April 28 (TASR) - If the general election had been held in April, Smer-SD would have won on 21.1 percent of votes, with Progressive Slovakia (PS) a runner-up on 19.7 percent of votes and Voice-SD in the third place with 18 percent, according to polls conducted by Focus agency on behalf of TV Markiza.



SaS would have ended up fourth (7 percent), followed by KDH (6.9 percent), Republic (5.5 percent) and SNS (5.3 percent).



The coalition of 'Slovakia' (former OLaNO), For the People and Christian Union would have not made it to Parliament on 5.2 percent, as the coalition of three parties needs at least 7 percent for that, and neither would have parties Alliance (4.5 percent), Democrats (3.5 percent), We Are Family (2.3 percent) and Kotlebaites-LSNS (0.9 percent).



Smer-SD would have acquired 38 parliamentary seats, PS 36, Voice-SD 33, SaS and KDH 12 each, Republic 10 and SNS 9.



The polls were carried out in April 17-24 on a sample of 1,017 respondents.