Polls: Smer-SD Would Have Won Election, Followed by PS and Voice-SD

Bratislava, February 4 (TASR) - Had the parliamentary election been held in January, Smer-SD led by Robert Fico would have won on 21.6 percent of votes, followed by Progressive Slovakia chaired by Michal Simecka (19.4 percent) and Voice-SD chaired by Peter Pellegrini (17.9 percent), according to a survey conducted by Focus agency on behalf of TV Markiza.



Also making it to Parliament would have been Christian Democratic Movement led by Milan Majersky (6.2 percent), SNS of Andrej Danko (5.7 percent) and SaS chaired by Richard Sulik (5.5 percent).



The coalition of 'Slovakia' (former OLaNO)-For the People-Christian Union would have failed to surpass the 7-percent threshold required for coalitions (6.5 percent) and failing to make it to Parliament as single parties would have been also Republic (4.8 percent), Szovetseg-Alliance (4.6 percent), Democrats (3.5 percent), We Are Family (2.4 percent) and far-right LSNS (1.7 percent).



Smer-SD would have garnered 43 MP seats, Progressive Slovakia 38, Voice-SD 35, KDH 12 and both SNS and SaS 11 each.



The survey was conducted on a representative sample of 1,015 respondents in January 16-23.

