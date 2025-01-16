Premier: Construction of Rental Flats in Kosice Has Government's Support

Kosice, January 16 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) has declared the government's support for the construction of rental flats in Kosice and its surroundings as part of the state-supported rental housing project, TASR learnt on Thursday.

This confirmed plans under which, in partnership with the city of Kosice and an Austrian investor, roughly 5,400 rental flats should be built over ten years, with additional rental flats to be built in the Valaliky area near the new Volvo car factory.

The premier made the announcement in Kosice on Thursday following a meeting with representatives of the Transport and Construction Ministry, the State-supported Rental Housing Agency, the City of Kosice, the Kosice Archdiocese and the investor.

According to the premier, the first stage of the project in Kosice, which plans about 1,700 flats, is prepared very well and is realistic. "I think that we've overcome all administrative and legal obstacles and we can start the real implementation of this project with full vigour," said Fico, reiterating that the project won't be about social, but standard rental flats. He stated that if necessary, he's ready to negotiate the removal of some obstacles.

"We're beginning to discuss very intensively how to use the accumulated funds in the 2nd and 3rd pillars of pension savings," he said, adding that he had also discussed this with Labour Minister Erik Tomas (Voice-SD). "The companies themselves, which manage the 2nd and 3rd pillars, say that a certain amount of funds could be used for the construction of rental flats," added the premier.

According to him, the project is a huge investment stimulus for the Slovak economy, while it's a beneficial cooperation for all the parties involved - the city, the state and the investor.

Kosice mayor Jaroslav Polacek said that the first stage of rental flats in Kosice is realistic in the near future. "I think it won't be only a Slovak topic, but if Europe sees that we can get other finances, not only state finances, but those from investors, and set it up and combine it well, then we can be European leaders," he said.