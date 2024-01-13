Premier Fico Meets with US Delegation, Discusses U.S. Steel Sale and Ukraine

Bratislava, January 13 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) held talks with a US delegation of congressmen and senators, who paid a single-day visit to Slovakia on Saturday to discuss impacts of the sale of U.S. Steel, current developments in Ukraine and bilateral cooperation, TASR learnt from the Government Office's press department on the same day.



According to Fico, bilateral ties between Slovakia and the United States are close. "We wish to continue developing our mutual ties, particularly in the sphere of defence and civilian nuclear energy. We also like to support economic relations," he said.



U.S. Steel has recently announced its intent to sell its subsidiary company in Kosice to a foreign partner and the steps of the American owner are carefully monitored by Slovakia. "We have an interest in the sale of U.S. Steel to run its course smoothly. In light of the strategic importance of the Kosice branch to our country as well as for the restoration of Ukraine, it would be desirable to have a continued ownership of the facility by a trustworthy western company," underlined Fico.



With representatives of the US Congress, the Prime Minister discussed also the continuing support for Ukraine. Fico added that it's important to make sure that a complete, just and sustainable peace is concluded, in full accordance with the principles of the UN charter, so that Ukraine can become a prosperous, stable and strong country to join the EU after meeting all the necessary criteria. Even though Slovakia doesn't provide military aid to Ukraine, its extensive humanitarian aid has continued, with Slovakia taking specific steps, for instance, in the mine removal in Ukraine.



Fico assured the delegation of congressmen that Slovakia will continue to act as a reliable and trustworthy member of NATO and EU. "These still form the backbone of our foreign policy and nothing changes in that regard. We'll continue to act as a constructive partner and ally, only with more emphasis on Slovak national interests," he said.



The delegation visiting Slovakia is made up of senators and congressmen from the Democratic and Republican Parties.