Premier: Gotion's Investment in Slovakia Has Support of China's Top Leadership

Bratislava, November 6 (TASR) - The investment of China's Gotion in the production of batteries for electric vehicles in Slovakia has the support of the top Chinese leadership, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday as part of the evaluation of his working trip to China, during which he also discussed this investment.

"The bottom line is that China's top leadership has expressed support for this project in terms of exporting capital out of China, in terms of other things that could take more time. It seems that the project could realistically start to be implemented in March 2025, I'm talking about excavation work now, and then quite quickly in 2026-2027 it is expected that the first production could come on stream," added Fico.

The premier highlighted that it should be the second highest investment in Slovakia ever, worth €1.4 billion, where 1,300 employees should work for a 'decent salary'. This is a high added value production, including research and development, but also subsequent recycling.

Fico understands that this project, like any other, has its opponents. In this case, in his opinion, this may be due to the fact that it is a company from China. But he believes that all the controversies surrounding the project will be resolved.

"I consider it to be very correct that a group of people from the Surany [where the plant should be built (Nitra region)] area travelled to this factory before our visit and saw with their own eyes that it is far from any idea of industrial production. This is basically production in an absolutely sterile environment, in cleanliness that you might not even find in hospitals, let alone in such factories," stressed Fico.