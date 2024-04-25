Premier: Government Planning to Mobilise Funds That Slovakia Has Available

Bratislava, April 25 (TASR) - The government is preparing to mobilise all the resources at Slovakia's disposal and wants to find out what the possibilities are for resources from the state budget and the European Union (EU), said Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) on Thursday following an inspection day at the Investments, Regional Development and Informatisation Ministry, stressing that resources from EU funds are irreplaceable for Slovakia.

"Instead of getting closer to the EU standard of living, we're moving further away, and all other indicators that are compared today are extremely negative for Slovakia. We need to get back on a growth trajectory that will bring us closer to the EU average, not further away from it. Under these conditions, it's important that we say what options we have in terms of mobilising resources in the state budget, what options we have in terms of resources from the EU," said Fico.

The premier pointed out that as an EU-member state Slovakia can draw on relatively significant amounts of funding from EU resources, which are irreplaceable for the country. "It's a huge challenge for us to ensure that the funds are spent to the last cent, because it's irreplaceable money," stated Fico, adding that a review of EU funds will take place in 2024-2025. He expressed concern that in the future the country might not have as much in EU funds available as at present and will become a contributor to EU funds rather than a beneficiary.

Investments Minister Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) claimed that after taking up office, work was aimed at ensuring that not a single euro of unspent EU funds of approximately €2 billion left by the former government will be lost. "I can already say that based on the statements and financial operations that are being formally concluded, the absorption of EU funds for the programme period that has ended will be record-breaking," stressed the minister.