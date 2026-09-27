Premier Ready to Go to Snap Election in January

Speaking on TA3's discussion programme 'V politike' (In Politics) on Sunday, Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said that he's ready to go to a snap election in January, adding that this could be achieved by drafting a constitutional law on shortening the electoral term.

"It's not in my hands. I've been in politics for too long to to play the fool here. I'm here to govern this country, but you can only do that if you have your back covered by Parliament. I can't bear to watch what's happening there. This situation can only be resolved through standard constitutional means, namely a snap election," said Fico. If an election is to be held, it should be held quickly, rather than, for example, in June, he added.

The premier said that, unlike coalition Slovak National Party (SNS) leader Andrej Danko and Environment Minister Tomas Taraba (a SNS nominee), he is ready to go to an early election in January. If Danko and Taraba want a regular election in September 2027, they must act accordingly, stated Fico. "If Danko and Taraba want to leave, then I ask them to put an end to this circus. Let them provide guarantees and the government will carry on. If they don't provide guarantees and bring down the government, there will be a snap general election," he said, adding that a snap election would be the fault of Taraba and Danko.

At the same time, Fico said that he plans to meet President Peter Pellegrini on Monday (28 September) and ask him to withdraw the motion to dismiss Taraba as environment minister. The reason is that he refuses to take part in the 'circus that Danko and Taraba are putting on'. According to the premier, Taraba could also step down from the post on his own.

According to Fico, Smer-SD is ready to be in opposition after the election. "We'll wait there for another good result," he noted. Should the [far-right] Republic party be interested in cooperation after the election, Smer is ready for it.

The premier also commented on Prosecutor-General (PG) Maros Zilinka, whom he described as a political PG. He once again called on him to step down. If Zilinka doesn't do so, a new PG will be elected at the end of next year. "We think it's a bad solution that he's there. However, we have no way to remove him from the office," said Fico. He suggested that if Smer-SD isn't part of the next government, Daniel Lipsic might become the new PG.