Premier: Slovakia Finds Support for Gas Supplies Also from Hungary

Bratislava, January 21 (TASR) - Slovakia is also finding support from Hungary in its search for gas supply options from the southern direction via the TurkStream pipeline, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said following his meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban in Bratislava on Tuesday.

"Just as we found support from our Turkish partners yesterday (January 20), we're also finding support from our Hungarian partners, who will together with us look for all possibilities so that in the future Slovakia won't be dependent only on the import of more expensive gas from the West or from other regions, but will also be able to use secure gas supplies from Russia, which of course have a different price quality and which are extremely important for us," stressed Fico.

The Slovak premier pointed out that Slovakia still has a gas supply contract with Russia's Gazprom and currently the only way to get this gas to Central Europe is through TurkStream. If there is a possibility for Slovakia to take gas from this southern route, it would help Slovakia to diversify as well as stabilise prices, added Fico.

Fico went on to say that he provided the Hungarian prime minister with all the information concerning Slovakia's energy security after the halt of gas transit through Ukraine, in which Slovakia remains interested. "I think that we share the same opinion on this, if we say that such a decision will not only harm Slovakia in transit fees, but will harm the whole European Union, including Hungary, because it creates enormous upward pressure on energy prices in Europe. And we will work together to ensure that this philosophy is listened to in the European Commission," added Fico.

Orban also pointed to the importance of the gas interconnection between Slovakia and Hungary, which was built in the past. "If you don't get gas from Ukraine, you'll get gas through Hungary or from the West at very high prices. That is, Hungary now has a higher responsibility towards Slovakia and will fulfil its obligations. I confirmed this to the prime minister that we see this responsibility and we'll fulfil it," stressed the Hungarian premier, adding that this could involve an increase in gas supply capacity by about one billion cubic metres.