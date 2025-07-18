Premier: Slovakia to Clear Way for 18th Sanctions Package Against Russia

Bratislava, 18 July (TASR) - Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) stated on Thursday (17 July) evening that he will instruct Slovakia's representatives to the European union to clear the way for the 18th package of anti-Russian sanctions on Friday, adding that the continued blocking of sanctions would be counterproductive and could endanger Slovakia's interests — as all negotiation options with European Commission have been exhausted, TASR learnt this from his Facebook post.



Fico said that Slovak representatives had vetoed the 18th sanctions package a total of six times.

According to him, Slovakia has written commitments of the European Commission (EC), signed by its President Ursula von der Leyen and the College of Commissioners.



“The confirmed guarantees from the EU concern the price of gas and possible shortages, transport fees, as well as the possibility of triggering a state of emergency situation in the event of extremely high prices and shortages, which would lead to emergency solutions, including the lifting of the ban on importing Russian gas,” Fico noted.



However, the premier once again reiterated that Slovakia will never support the halt of Russian gas supplies to the EU in 2027.

The proposal, he said, would damage the EU's competitiveness and harm Slovakia in particular.



Fico added that Slovakia has an approved plan for promoting its national interests, an action team responsible for achieving those offered guarantees, as well as strict control mechanisms.



Should these measures fail, Fico noted that the European Commission is working on the 19th sanctions package, which will require Slovakia's approval.