Premier: Suspending Spain from Schengen Won't Resolve Current Migration Crisis

Bratislava, 31 July (TASR) - Suspending Spain from the Schengen Area won't resolve the current migration crisis in the Spanish autonomous region of Ceuta, Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) posted on social media on Friday, adding that Slovakia is prepared to assist the country with police forces or equipment to protect its external borders.

"The Slovak government has long held the view that the most effective way to prevent illegal migration is through the consistent protection of the so-called Schengen borders, i.e. doing everything possible - and even the impossible - to prevent illegal migrants from entering the territory of EU member states without authorisation. It's strange to observe the hypocrisy of many EU member states, as well as EU officials, who, just a few years ago, through their lax approach, allowed illegal migrants to enter EU member states in huge numbers and cause serious crises," stated the premier.

Around 60,000 people have entered the Spanish town of Ceuta from Morocco in recent days, mayor of this autonomous town Jesus Vivas stated on Friday, adding that the situation is unsustainable. More than 48,000 have already returned to Morocco. At least 57 people have died while attempting to reach the Spanish enclave.

Italy has called for Spain's participation in the Schengen Area to be suspended. According to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the country is prepared to introduce emergency measures in response to the migration crisis in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa, including the temporary reintroduction of internal border controls within the Schengen Area.