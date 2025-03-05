President Appoints Rudolf Huliak as Tourism and Sport Minister

Bratislava, March 5 (TASR) - President Peter Pellegrini appointed Rudolf Huliak as Tourism and Sport Minister on Wednesday morning. At the same time, he dismissed Dusan Keketi (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee) from this post.

The changes occurred in response to the situation in the governing coalition and to the altered composition of powers in Parliament. The Tourism and Sport Ministry was transferred from SNS to the Smer-SD party following an amendment to the coalition agreement.

The proposal for the personnel exchange was submitted to the president last week by Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD). A part of the proposal was a declaration of support for the government and its manifesto, which was signed by the four Independent MPs around Huliak.