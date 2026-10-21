President Asks Premier to Propose New Candidate for Environment Minister

Bratislava, 21 October (TASR) - I've asked Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) to reconsider the nomination of Filip Kuffa as Environment Minister, President Peter Pellegrini reported on Wednesday.

Fico is supposed to put forward a new candidate. Until the president receives a further proposal for appointing a member of the government, the Environment Ministry will continue to be led by the premier.

The head of state explained that reports have appeared in the media suggesting the possibility of improper conduct on the part of one of the organisations under the Environment Ministry, the potential mismanagement of Slovakia's assets, and other similar allegations. He therefore considered it to be necessary to verify this information. "Representatives of the Police Corps have officially informed us and confirmed that, in relation to the information and suspicions reported in the media, a criminal investigation has been launched on suspicion of several criminal offences, such as manipulation of public procurement and public auctions, a breach of obligations in the administration of somebody else's property, money-laundering, and the possible abuse of power by a public official," said Pellegrini.

The president maintains that he respects the presumption of innocence. However, according to him, no one can currently confirm or rule out whether the criminal investigation may or may not ultimately result in charges being brought against Kuffa. "As it can't be ruled out that this criminal investigation may, in time, lead to an indictment, I have today sent an official letter to the prime minister asking him to reconsider this nomination and to submit a new proposal for the appointment of a member of the government who would be entrusted with the management of the Environment Ministry," he stated.

Kuffa is the Slovak National Party's (SNS) nominee for the post of Environment Minister following an escalating dispute between the then minister, Tomas Taraba, and SNS. Taraba was dismissed from his post by the president on 30 September after Parliament had passed a vote of no-confidence in Taraba on the previous day. The head of state temporarily entrusted the prime minister with running the Environment Ministry.