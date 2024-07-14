President Denounces Shooting at Trump and Escalation of Violence into Politics

Bratislava, July 14 (TASR) - I strongly condemn the shooting at U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and I'm deeply concerned about the escalation of violence into politics around the world, President Peter Pellegrini posted on a social network on Sunday, stressing that the use of violence in the pursuit of one's political opinion must always be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

"The citizens of the United States, and of all other democratic countries of the world, should decide about their president at the polls, not by shooting in the streets," wrote the Slovak head of state.

According to Pellegrini, the use of violence to assert one's political opinion must always be condemned in the strongest possible terms and the perpetrators justly punished so that people don't lose confidence in democracy and democratic state institutions, and don't start to take "justice" into their own hands.

U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a rally in Pennsylvania, in an attack now being investigated as an assassination attempt. The attacker was shot dead and law enforcement officials said they hadn't yet identified a motive. One spectator at the rally was killed and two critically injured.