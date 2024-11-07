President: Electromobility Has Future, But Not Through Forced Regulation

Bratislava, November 7 (TASR) - Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, after visiting the Kia car factory in Teplicka nad Vahom (Zilina region) on Wednesday, claimed that there is a future in the transition to electric-vehicle production and that it is important to continue this trend, not by enforced regulation, but by market demand.



Pellegrini discussed with Kia representatives the future of the entire automotive industry, on which the Slovak economy is largely dependent.



He stated that the new European Commission faces a major challenge in implementing the Green Deal to match real market demand and people's needs. Kia plans to begin producing fully electric vehicles next year, and this, according to the president, is a positive signal for Slovak industry, ensuring that it will continue to operate.



The production of electric vehicles is less complex. Pellegrini claimed that this shouldn't impact employment at Kia, although it may affect employment at subcontracting companies. He emphasised the need for a holistic approach to attracting car companies and supporting their production activities.



The president said that Slovakia should be able to invest in charging stations for electric vehicles. At the same time, he called on the government to prioritise the renewal of the distribution network, which is not yet ready for mass electromobility.