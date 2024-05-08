President: Let's Not Forget WW2 Legacy, Hateful Ideologies Can Lead to Killing

Bratislava, May 8 (TASR) - It's important to remember the legacy of WW2, which is that hateful ideologies can lead to mass killings, President Zuzana Caputova stated during her commemoration of the Victory Day at the Grave of an Unknown Soldier in Bratislava on Wednesday.



The head of state underlined that it's our duty not only to protect the world of prosperity, freedom and democracy, but also leave it in the best possible shape to our descendants as well.



In Caputova's view, the only right answer to hateful ideologies is trust in the values of freedom and democracy, as well as courage, persistence and cooperation.



"We must never forget that Slovakia was liberated from fascists and their collaborators by Soviet, Romanian and Czechoslovak units," she underlined in her social network post.



The President pointed out that WW2, which ended 79 years ago, has permanently changed Europe. "On the ruins of a continent wrecked by fighting a new model of peaceful coexistence of European nations and states has been built. A coexistence based on the sharing of common values of democracy and freedom, seeing as both history and the present teaches us that undemocratic and authoritarian regimes pose a threat to peace," she added.