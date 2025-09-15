President Pellegrini Calls for Unity and Respect Amid Societal Divisions

Sastin-Straze/Bratislava, 15 September (TASR) – President Peter Pellegrini, speaking during the National Pilgrimage in Sastin-Straze on Monday, emphasised the need for national unity despite the deep divisions fracturing the Slovak society.



Pellegrini underlined the importance of mutual respect and tolerance.



„As a society, we should invest our energy in building bridges rather than erecting walls between one another,” Pellegrini said.



The President highlighted the key message of the pilgrimage: the importance of truly listening to each other, understanding one another, and showing respect and tolerance even when holding differing opinions.



„We must not forget our values and the roots upon which our society is built. At the same time, especially in these difficult times, we must strive to solve problems together,” he added.



Pellegrini stressed that Slovakia’s most pressing challenges must be tackled collectively.

„The atmosphere in Slovak society is highly tense and often prevents any rational discussion about our country’s most serious issues. History has shown us time and again that only when the Slovak nation stands united can it achieve great things,” he concluded.