President: Pope Francis Was Embodiment of Humility and Humaneness

Bratislava, April 21 (TASR) - Pope Francis was the embodiment of humility and humaneness, a convinced advocate of peace and an opponent of evil, who charmed everyone with his humanity, modesty and wisdom, stated President Peter Pellegrini in response to the death of the head of the Roman Catholic Church on social media on Monday.



"The Holy Father was one of those rare people who speak little but say so much. I'll never forget his vision of a nation that he likened to a tree, forming one living whole together. I won't forget his message that we can only look down on another person when we are bending down to help them," posted the head of state.



Pellegrini added that it was an honour for him to meet the Pope twice and listen to his words. He noted that there is a difference between celebrities who "become famous on social media for a few days and then fade into oblivion", and a true moral authority whose deeds already place him among the most significant figures in history.



Pope Francis died on Monday at the age of 88. The news was announced by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell.