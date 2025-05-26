President Ready to Sign Any Positive Changes Regarding Transaction Tax

President Peter Pellegrini is prepared to sign into law any positive changes regarding the simplification of the transaction tax or the exemption of certain entities from having to pay it, TASR learnt on Monday.



The President acknowledged the tension that the transaction tax has caused.



„I have personally expressed criticism, stating that, as an economist, this tax does not make basic, fundamental economic sense to me.

As President, I can say that I am ready to sign any positive change that involves either the simplification of the transaction tax or the exemption of some entities from paying it,” he said.



The head of state added that he has not yet discussed with Andrej Danko (SNS) the proposals for changes to the transaction tax that the SNS leader would like to push through Parliament.

“I don’t have detailed information yet and I don’t want to get ahead of the process,” the President added.



The SNS party is proposing to exempt sole traders and companies with an annual turnover of up to €100,000 from the transaction tax.

Parliament is expected to debate Andrej Danko’s proposal in its first reading at the upcoming session.

