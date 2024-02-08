President to Consider Options to Prevent Penal Code Bill from Coming into Effect

Bratislava, February 8 (TASR) - President Zuzana Caputova will consider all options to prevent the amendment to the Penal Code from coming into effect, and called its passing by Parliament on Thursday bad news for Slovakia and all its citizens, TASR was told by President's spokesperson Martin Strizinec on the same day.



"I find it unacceptable to have such fundamental changes to the state's penal policy made without proper legislative process. Our body of laws enables the use of fast-tracked legislative procedure only as a special tool, to be used only under conditions specified by the law. I'm convinced that no such reason existed in this case," declared Caputova.



The head of state is saddened by the fact that the coalition has failed to hear out critical voices, both from the general public and expert community, and chose not to withdraw the bill. She pointed out that an amendment to the Penal Code, drafted without expertise-based consideration might cause extensive damage to society and irreversible interference with the rights of people aggrieved by criminal activities.



Caputova also warned that the bill was modified shortly before the final vote by extensive amending proposals. "Also participating in the drafting of this bill and voting for its amending proposals were lawmakers, set to benefit from the bill in their own criminal prosecutions, which I find equally unacceptable," she claimed.