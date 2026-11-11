President: We've Witnessed Erosion and Breakdown of World Order in Recent Years

Bratislava, 11 November (TASR) - In recent years, we've witnessed the erosion and breakdown of the world order and a loss of respect for international organisations such as the United Nations; and we're also seeing a return of an era in which interests are being pursued through the use of force," said President Peter Pellegrini in his address at the military cemetery in Bratislava's borough of Petrzalka, marking Veterans Day, observed on 11 November.

"Those who are powerful and influential assert their will regardless of international rules and international law, using power, force and military means to seize whatever they wish to achieve. That's why the call to do our best to bring all armed conflicts in our neighbourhood and around the world to an end as soon as possible is more urgent today than ever before," stated Pellegrini.

The president pointed out that the war in Ukraine has already lasted longer than the First World War. "Not only veterans and Slovak soldiers who fell in the First World War, but also soldiers of other nations and all the victims of the First World War, World War II and modern-day armed conflicts call on us to step up diplomatic efforts, bring all the warring parties to the negotiation table and put an end to the suffering caused by war as soon as possible so that we can return to building the world," stressed the head of state.

In this context, he praised a member of the President's Guard of Honour who, while off duty and accompanied by his girlfriend, happened to be at the scene of the recent shooting in Krakow, Poland. According to Pellegrini, they helped to provide first aid to a seriously injured person while the attacker was still firing shots in Krakow's main square. "This, too, is what service to one's country looks like, and this, too, is how pride in wearing the uniform is shown," he added.

Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) stressed that the individual must always remain at the centre of attention. "I want us to thank everyone for the service they provide, as it's only in times of crisis that we truly realise what soldiers are capable of. It's precisely when danger arises that we gradually but with confidence place ourselves in their hands, knowing that everything is fine now, that we are in the care of those who will help and protect us," said Kalinak.