Prime Minister: Slovakia Partner on Equal Footing in EU with Specific Solutions

Bratislava, May 1 (TASR) - Slovakia has proved in recent years that it's not just a younger sibling to other EU-member states but an equal partner with specific ideas about how to contribute towards building a strong and resilient EU, interim Prime Minister Eduard Heger stated on Monday to mark the 19th anniversary of Slovakia's accession to the EU.



"We've been a full-fledged member of the EU, our extended homeland, for 19 years now. We treat it not only as the source of the opportunities that it has opened up to us, but also as our home, which we must take care of," Heger posted on Facebook.



According to the prime minister, the EU has demonstrated that it is more than just a political and economic organisation. "The level of solidarity, determination and unity has never been felt more keenly than during the crises we face together today," he pointed out.



In Heger's view, as long as the strong values that the EU is built on are "kept alive", it will be unbreakable. "I trust that this provides powerful motivation for all the other countries that wish to join us. And they'll be welcome," he added.



Slovakia joined the EU on May 1, 2004 as part of the largest expansion in the EU's history, which also featured the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Poland and Slovenia.