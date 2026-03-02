Prosecutor Surek Rejects Fico's Claims as Misleading

Bratislava, 2 March (TASR) - Prosecutor of the Prosecutor-General's Office Michal Surek has rejected the claims made by Prime Minister Robert Fico and other representatives of the Smer-SD party at a press conference on Sunday (1 March), describing them as misleading.



Surek, has told TASR that no undue advantages beyond the current factual and legal situation were granted to the accused Ludovit Mako by a resolution issued in November 2023.



"Incomplete and truth-distorting information related to my work at the Special Prosecutor's Office was once again presented at the aforementioned press conference," said Surek.

He considers such and similar interventions by politicians and public officials regarding the activities of the law-enforcement authorities to be unacceptable in a democratic society.



"I emphasise that I haven't been the supervising prosecutor in the criminal case of the accused since 20 March 2024," he added.



At Sunday's press conference, Fico announced that he would file a criminal complaint against Surek on suspicion of the offence of misuse of the powers of a public official.

He also spoke about initiating the reopening of the criminal prosecution of Mako, a defendant who has cooperated with law-enforcement authorities.

