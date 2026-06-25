PS Files Complaint Over MP Mazgut's Asset Declaration

Bratislava, 25 June (TASR) - The opposition Progressive Slovakia (PS) party is filing a complaint with the parliamentary Conflict of Interest Committee against coalition MP Jan Mazgut (Smer-SD) over his asset declaration, PS parliamentary caucus chair Zuzana Mesterova announced at a press conference on Thursday.



PS criticises Mazgut for failing to disclose a flat that he uses. Mazgut rejected this and declared he will clarify the situation to both the public and members of the committee.



"There is a black hole in his asset declaration because the flat owned by his company, which he uses with his wife and family, is not declared in his asset statement as a member of Parliament," Mesterova argued.



She questioned whether the company had a tenancy agreement with Mazgut and his family and, if so, at what value. She also pointed to the possibility of reducing tax liability. "From the financial statements we know that Mazgut's limited liability company is depreciating this flat, the question is in what manner," she added. PS representatives intend to raise these questions before the committee as well. "We will also consider submitting a complaint to other institutions," she said.



Responding to Mesterova's remarks, Mazgut said the PS parliamentary group leader was naively attempting to divert attention from controversies involving her party leader, Michal Simecka.



"His family controversies have already crossed Slovakia's borders and are being dealt with at the European level as well as in criminal proceedings. In my case, Ms. Mesterova is relying on publicly available and long-known information which she has either misunderstood or deliberately distorted and presented at her press conference," he told TASR.



The Smer-SD MP stated that he will transparently inform both the public and committee members about what he described as the distorted information presented by Mesterova. "I will clarify all the false and deliberately misleading claims she has made," he added.