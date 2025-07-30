PS Urges Immediate Release of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Analysis

Bratislava, 30 July (TASR) – Opposition MP Oskar Dvorak from Progressive Slovakia (PS) has called on Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD) to immediately publish the analysis of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines conducted by the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAS) and also urged the minister to inform the public about the state of Slovakia’s preparedness for the upcoming viral season, TASR learnt from Alec Borovy from the PS media department on Wednesday.



„The Slovak Academy of Sciences announced today that the analysis of mRNA vaccines, commissioned by the (Robert) Fico government, has been completed.

We therefore call on the Health Minister to publish it without delay. The purchase of vaccines has been completely halted for months at the suggestion of conspiracy theorist (Government Proxy for Investigation into COVID-19 Pandemic Management Peter) Kotlar.

This is inexcusable, especially at a time when experts are warning of an autumn wave and a new COVID variant. The new type of vaccines is the most effective against this variant,” Dvorak stated.



The MP also requested the minister to clarify whether Slovakia has a sufficient stock of COVID-19 vaccines, announce when vaccine procurement is planned to resume, and what the vaccination strategy will look like.



„The government's inaction could have serious consequences for public health,” the MP warned.



On Wednesday, the Slovak Academy of Sciences announced it had completed its analysis of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.

It is prepared to announce the results to the public as soon as the Health Ministry, which commissioned the report, sets a date.



The Health Ministry told TASR it will decide how to transparently inform the public once it receives and thoroughly reviews the contents of the document.