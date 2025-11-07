Rasi Discusses Extension of Local Government Term with Christian Democrats

Bratislava, 7 November (TASR) – House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) met on Tuesday (4 November) with representatives of the opposition's Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) to discuss a proposal to extend the electoral term of local governments, TASR learnt from the Parliament's Office press department on Friday.



The Christian Democrats expressed their support for the proposal.



Rasi intends to hold talks with other political parties to secure the required constitutional majority for amending the law.



Rasi pointed out that coalition partners have supported the extension of local governments' electoral terms starting from the next regular local elections.

“Based on this coalition support and also on the general agreement from recent meetings with the heads of the Association of Slovak Towns and Villages, the Union of Slovak Cities, and SK8, I invited representatives of the Christian Democratic Movement, who are also members of Parliament, to the first round of talks on this constitutional amendment.

This is a party with a traditional presence in local governments, which is a key reason to start these political negotiations,” he said.



The meeting was attended by KDH chair Milan Majersky and the movement's vice-chairs Viliam Karas, Marian Caucik and Igor Janckulik.

According to Rasi, “they demonstrated a positive attitude and a constructive approach to an issue on which there is broad agreement.” Talks are expected to continue with representatives of other relevant opposition parties.



Representing Voice-SD at the meeting with KDH was parliamentary caucus chair Robert Puci. Also present were Deputy Interior Minister Michal Kalinak.



“Extending the electoral term will create conditions for results, eliminate excuses and provide local authorities with a framework in which their term will last as long as many of the strategic documents they are tasked to implement across various areas of public life,” Kalinak said.



According to him, a systematic extension of local government terms could benefit areas such as better stabilisation of EU fund utilisation and offer mayors, city leaders, and regional governors more time to fulfil their programmes.