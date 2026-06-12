Rasi: EU Must Fight for Its Future, Competitiveness and Security

Bratislava, 12 June (TASR) - The European Union (EU) must fight for its future, competitiveness and security, for a higher standard of living for people in Slovakia and across Europe, and to resolve the challenges brought about by global conflicts, stated House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) following his meeting with European Parliament (EP) President Roberta Metsola at Bratislava Castle on Friday.

According to Rasi, cooperation between both parliaments "is essential for us to tackle what lies ahead".

Rasi said that he and Metsola discussed the EU's future budget, the so-called Multiannual Financial Framework, which is linked to new EU funds for Slovakia. The EU also needs to strengthen European industry, including the automotive industry, which, according to Rasi, is vital for Slovakia in that it accounts for 10 percent of its gross domestic product, employing nearly a quarter of a million people.

According to Metsola, Europe is proud of its automotive industry, which serves as a symbol of its excellence and is also a constant reminder of what can be achieved on the European continent. "This is the Europe we are striving for, the one we want to be known for – innovation, industry, and sophistication," she remarked.

The EP president went on to say that Europe is an economic superpower with a strong market, talented people and immense potential. She added that the EP is trying to fix what isn't working well and that cutting red tape will make things easier for businesses.

The parliamentary leaders agreed that the EP, alongside national parliaments, needs to adopt a rational approach to green issues. "Every one of us wants Slovakia to be green for our children, our grandchildren and for ourselves, while at the same time able to create jobs, with the EU also being capable of generating earnings, so that life here won't only be beautiful and green, but also with jobs to offer," stated Rasi.

He and Metsola also discussed migration and EU-enlargement issues. "Slovakia wants the Western Balkan countries to be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel, so that after many years they can become part of the EU," said Rasi, reiterating that Slovakia wants the process to be fair.

Metsola stressed that the EP's goal isn't to point fingers at anyone, but to work together so that countries, alongside the EU, can protect their shared way of life. "Cooperation between our parliaments plays an important role," she said.

Rasi also stated that Slovakia's membership of the EU and the support that it receives from the EU mean security for Slovak families, adding that European funds will flow directly into the regions.

On Friday in Bratislava, Metsola will also meet President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD). She'll attend a discussion with students, and she's also set to visit the Volkswagen Slovakia car-making plant in Bratislava.