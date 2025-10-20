Rasi: Next Local Elections to Be Held in 2026, Term Extension Rejected

Bratislava, 20 October (TASR) – The debate on extending the current term of local governments is definitively closed, and the next municipal elections will take place as planned in 2026, TASR learnt from the Parliament Office's press department on Monday.



This decision emerged from a discussion held on the same day between House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice–SD) and representatives of all municipalities and regions in Slovakia. They unanimously agreed that any extension of their current term would violate constitutional principles and existing legal standards.



„We heard a clear, united, and principled stance from all three associations, who categorically rejected the proposal to postpone the elections planned for 2026.

We fully respect their reasoning that mayors and regional governors were elected for four years, and any retroactive change to these rules would breach constitutional principles and democratic standards," said the House chair.



At Monday’s meeting, Rasi discussed the issue with the heads of the Slovak Association of Towns and Municipalities (ZMOS), the Association of Self-Governing Regions of Slovakia (SK8), and the Union of Slovak Cities (UMS). Also present was Deputy Interior Minister Michal Kalinak.



„I appreciate the clear stance of the local government leaders and value their unity of opinion. It shows that where there is general consensus, the arguments are strongest. The rules must be set before the game starts.

That includes the length of the local term. This is about respecting the rules and ensuring a fair electoral process," said Kalinak.



According to Rasi, the debate on the upcoming municipal elections is now definitively closed. He declared that the election date will be announced in due time at the end of October 2026.



„This clear position also opens the door to proper political consultations about the future, conducted in a way that respects legal certainty and fairness. In other words, any change would apply only to the next term.

I see no reason to force the issue now, especially when there isn’t even a hint of the required ninety votes in parliament," he added.



He announced that, with the strong mandate from local government representatives, communication with political partners will begin, aiming to reach consensus on a constitutional solution with broad and lasting support.



The idea to postpone the municipal and regional elections by one year was introduced in October by Prime Minister Robert Fico during a congress of Smer-SD.

He proposed moving the elections to 2027, after the parliamentary elections, arguing that local elections should also reflect the outcomes of the general elections.



Voice–SD supports the idea of extending local terms to five years, but the party insists that any such change should apply only to the next electoral cycle.

