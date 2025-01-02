Rasi: Voice-SD to Present Its Candidate for House Chair in February

Bratislava, January 2 (TASR) - The Voice-SD party should present its candidate for the post of House chair at the next parliamentary session, which is scheduled to begin on February 4, Investment Minister Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) announced at a press conference on Thursday, expressing appreciation for the fact that the SNS caucus will support the Voice-SD candidate for the post.



"We are pleased that they [the SNS caucus] were able to make such an announcement last year. I want to thank the SNS chairman [Andrej Danko] for accepting what is written in the coalition agreement, which is that this post belongs to the Voice-SD party," stated Rasi. The issue of the new head of parliament should thus be resolved at the next session, with a high level of probability that Rasi will be the candidate for the post.



At the end of last year, the SNS caucus declared that it would support a candidate from the Voice-SD party at the next House session. At the same time, the caucus expects that after this step, there will be support for the government's proposals as well as the approval of the nominations to the STVR board.