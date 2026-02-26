Raz: NDS to Announce New Tender for D1 Turany-Hubova Section Contractor

Lubochna, February 26 (TASR) - The National Highway Company (NDS) will announce a new tender to find a contractor for the construction of the Turany-Hubova D1-motorway section that will run parallel to the original tender, stated Transport Minister Jozef Raz (a Smer-SD nominee) at a press conference in the municipality of Lubochna in Zilina region on Thursday.

"When we looked at the dates on which a court could decide on an injunction to suspend the effect of the Public Procurement Office's (UVO) decision, we arrived at mid-April of this year. We've seen an increase of 5,000 cars per day in these sections thanks to the opening of the Visnove tunnel. In a few months we'll open the Ruzomberok bypass [Zilina region], which is expected to increase traffic by thousands more cars in this area," said the minister, adding that people are already unable to get to the road in this section today.

NDS has removed a condition for participation in the new tender that has been criticised by UVO. At the same time, it will announce that if the court rules in favour of NDS regarding the first tender, this new tender will be scrapped. If the court rules in favour of the Public Procurement Office, the original tender will be cancelled and this new one, which will be announced in the next few days, will continue.

The benefits of this approach are time-related, and we know that the socio-economic impact of each month that this motorway remains closed is truly worth tens or even hundreds of millions. In my view, saving potentially two months is the right decision. So, of course, as they say, it costs us nothing, just extra work, and we are, of course, willing to do that," stressed Raz.

When the Ruzomberok bypass is opened, temporary traffic signs will be installed along the entire 15-kilometre section in the lower Liptov area, with orange lines used to create so-called overtaking lanes where the road situation allows. "Of course, we'll add traffic lights at pedestrian crossings and traffic lights at exits. Although technical standards for first-class roads don't allow traffic lights to be installed, temporary signage is possible until the last section is built, and it's more than necessary here," said the minister.

Raz added that a landslide has been taking place on the Ruzomberok bypass construction site, basically at the exit from the tunnel beneath Likava Castle to the bridge structure, which has been shifted slightly by the movement of the soil. "So, this problem needs to be resolved. According to my information, international experts have also been called in. As soon as we remove this problem, we expect to open this stretch by the summer," he stated, adding that the problem is located at a critical point due to which this part of the motorway can't be handed over.