Sliac, 19 November (TASR) - The reconstructed airport in Sliac (Banska Bystrica region) was officially opened on Thursday.

The military airfield will serve as a base for the new F-16 fighter jets, which are already protecting Slovakia's airspace, Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) said in his opening speech.

The fighter jets will be relocated to the airfield from their current base in Kuchyna in the Zahorie area. "To protect our airspace, we also need the appropriate military infrastructure," stated the premier. The airport was reconstructed in 18 months at a cost of €49 million. Fico expressed hope that it would soon be connected to civilian infrastructure so that it could serve not only the military but also residents of Banska Bystrica region.

Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) described the reopening of the reconstructed airport as another step towards completing the process of assuming full responsibility for the protection of Slovakia's airspace. He noted that land would have to be purchased before civilian flights could be introduced at Sliac, as ownership of many plots has yet to be settled. Subsequently, a new civilian terminal could be built in the coming years, he added.

Chief-of-general-staff of the Slovak Armed Forces Miroslav Lorinc stated that the most important priority for the Slovak Armed Forces is to have ideal conditions for fulfilling their legally mandated tasks. According to him, the tactical air component of the Slovak Armed Forces is one of the few capabilities that must perform its duties even in peacetime. "The return to Sliac airbase, where the infrastructure has been completed, creates the ideal conditions for us to begin carrying out this mission," he noted.