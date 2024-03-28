Sign in Subscribe
Economy

RegioJet Launches Rail Service between Prague, Kosice and Ukrainian Town of Chop

Private rail carrier RegioJet launched a new train connection between Prague and the Ukrainian town of Chop via Zilina and Kosice as of Thursday.

RegioJet train (photo by TASR)

Kosice, March 28 (TASR) - Private rail carrier RegioJet launched a new train connection between Prague and the Ukrainian town of Chop via Zilina and Kosice as of Thursday.
        The direct rail service to the Ukrainian border allows passengers a transfer to Ukrainian railways. The train runs daily on the route Prague-Cadca-Zilina-Poprad-Kosice-Chop and back.
        According to the carrier, the main advantage of the rail service over the bus one is an easy crossing of the border between Slovakia and Ukraine.

