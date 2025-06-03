Road Accident in Kolarovo Claims Four Lives, Nine More Suffer Injuries

Kolarovo, 3 June (TASR) - Four people were killed and nine more injured in a traffic accident involving a lorry and two vans in the town of Kolarovo (Nitra region) on Tuesday morning, Nitra Regional Police Directorate has reported on a social network.

The accident took place on the II/573 road between Kolarovo and the village of Kamenicna (Nitra region), with all components of the integrated rescue system being dispatched to the scene in the early morning hours. "For so-far unknown reasons, the van collided with the lorry and subsequently with another van. The lorry then started to burn in the middle of the road. The road is momentarily closed, as the accident is being documented," stated the police.

The Emergency Medical Service's operations centre reported that it sent seven ambulances to the scene of the accident. "There were nine injured at the scene, who were transported to hospitals in the towns of Komarno, Nove Zamky (both Nitra region) and Dunajska Streda (Trnava region). Unfortunately, four fatalities were reported to us from the scene as well," said the operations centre.