RUZ Calls on Politicians to Respect Science and Work of Scientists

Bratislava, 26 August (TASR) – The Republican Union of Employers (RUZ) called on politicians on Tuesday to respect the work of scientists and stop questioning the results of expert analyses.



The union voiced deep concern over ongoing attacks against researchers from the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV), warning that such actions have a destructive effect, undermine public trust in facts, and provide breeding ground to disinformation.



„We cannot accept a situation where ignoring or denying facts is given so much room. Politicians should stop questioning the results of serious scientific work,” emphasised RUZ Vice President Jozef Spirko in an official statement.



RUZ stressed that science, which drives societal progress, naturally evolves through criticism and opposition.

However, it must take place strictly within the framework of critical rationalism, not political battles or disputes.

The union added that the work of scientists and researchers should be valued, as their findings should serve as the foundation for responsible decision-making.



At a time of economic challenges, efforts to consolidate public finances, and low public trust in institutions, it is even more crucial that politics be grounded in facts rather than emotions and populism, RUZ noted.

It urged politicians to respect the scientific community, refrain from demeaning it, and avoid unprofessional and discrediting statements.

Only through expertise, the union believes, can the country grow and succeed in an increasingly demanding global environment.



Meanwhile, Government Proxy for Investigation into the COVID-19 Pandemic Management Peter Kotlar declared on Monday (25 August) that he currently does not intend to resign.

He dismissed the results of an analysis of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines conducted by SAV as non-authoritative, arguing that the institution is not a certified laboratory.

He underlined that he will find only the conclusions of the criminal investigation decisive.