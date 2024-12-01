Sakova: Across-the-board Gas Price Support Would Cost around €280 million

(TA3, 'V politike', December 1)



The total amount of energy aid for gas prices would be approximately €280 million in the case of across-the-board aid, Economy Minister Denisa Sakova (Voice-SD) said on TA3's discussion programme 'V politike' (In Politics) on Sunday, adding that these are preliminary estimates, which will be refined after gas prices are published by the Office for the Regulation of Network Industries (URSO) on Monday (December 2).

"We'll have specific exact figures on what the assistance will look like, whether it'll be targeted or across-the-board, when we have the final approved URSO price list," said Sakova, adding that it will be the coalition council that will decide on the energy assistance scheme for households.

The possible across-the-board form of energy subsidies was criticised by Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) MP Marian Viskupic. Sakova countered that she has prepared schemes of both across-the-board and targeted energy assistance, but contributions to specific vulnerable households face several barriers.